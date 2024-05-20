Skip to Content
Violence intensifies in southwest Colombia as FARC holdout group attacks police and military

Published 1:48 PM

By MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Violence has intensified in southwestern Colombia with a bomb blast injuring six people in the city of Jamundi and an attack by insurgents on a police station in the rural town of Morales leaving at least two officers dead. Colombia’s government attributed the attacks to the FARC-EMC a rebel group that broke off from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and refused to sign a 2016 peace deal in which more than 14,000 rebels demobilized. The group’s western faction walked away from a new round of talks with the government in April and has since staged a series of attacks on military and police.

