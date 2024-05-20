Family of Black teen wrongly executed in 1931 seeks damages after 2022 exoneration
By MARYCLAIRE DALE
AP Legal Affairs Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The family of a Black teenager wrongly convicted and executed in Pennsylvania in 1931 is suing the county that prosecuted him. Sixteen-year-old Alexander McClay Williams remains the youngest person Pennsylvania has put to death. He was exonerated by Gov. Tom Wolf two years ago after researchers dug up new evidence. Williams was charged in the 1930 icepick murder of a white woman at his reform school. He was electrocuted five months after his conviction. His last surviving sibling is 94 years old now. Susie Williams Carter says the state murdered her brother.