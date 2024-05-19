11 hurt in mass shooting that marked a weekend of gun violence in Savannah, Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An argument between two women led to a gunfight that left 11 people injured in a busy tourist area of of Savannah, Georgia. The shootout Saturday night near Savannah’s Ellis Square was one of five weekend shootings in the city. Authorities say two of those shootings were fatal. None of the injuries in the mass shooting was believed to be life threatening. Mayor Van Johnson says a proliferation of guns was a factor in the shootings. He says reasonable gun control laws are needed and that people carrying guns must act responsibly.

