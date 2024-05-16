Amy Kremer helped organize the pro-Trump Jan. 6 rally. Now she is seeking a Georgia seat on the RNC

ATLANTA (AP) — Amy Kremer is a conservative activist who helped organize the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that led to a mob storming the U.S. Capitol. As Donald Trump seeks a return to the White House, she’s trying to win one of two Georgia seats on the Republican National Committee. Delegates to the state party convention will vote on the seats Saturday. The campaigns show how consumed the GOP remains by Trump’s lie that Biden’s 2020 victory was stolen. Committee incumbents Jason Thompson and Ginger Howard also trumpet their allegiances. But Kremer and other challengers argue the RNC hasn’t done enough to fight for Trump or protect others who fought for him.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.