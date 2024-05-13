California moves closer to requiring new pollutant-warning labels for gas stoves

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has approved legislation that would require new gas stoves to carry a label warning users about pollutants that have been linked to respiratory illnesses. The proposal approved Monday would apply to gas stoves or ranges made or sold online after 2024, or sold in a store after 2025. The bill now heads to the state Senate. Proponents of the legislation say it will help address childhood asthma and other respiratory problems. But opponents say it is unnecessary in part because the state already requires warning labels for household products that can expose people to chemicals linked to cancer and other illnesses.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

