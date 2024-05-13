As work continues to remove cargo ship from collapsed Baltimore bridge, what about its crew?
By BEN FINLEY
Associated Press
Demolition crews in Baltimore have set off explosives to push broken pieces of a bridge away from the grounded Dali container ship. But even as the cargo vessel moves closer to freedom, the crew’s future remains an open question. The 21 Indian and Sri Lankan men have spent the last 49 days confined to the ship after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge. They’ve had their phones seized by investigators. And some worry they’ll be held personally liable for the disaster. Two unions representing the seafarers said in a statement that morale has dipped onboard the Dali.