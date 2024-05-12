Jury selection to begin in the corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to start in the trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat charged with accepting bribes of gold and cash to use his influence to aid three New Jersey businessmen. The 70-year-old Menendez is expected to stand trial beginning Monday in Manhattan federal court along with two of the businessmen. A third has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify at a trial slated to last up to two months. Menendez has insisted he is not guilty of charges including bribery, extortion and fraud. Although his wife is also charged in the case, her trial has been postponed until at least July.

