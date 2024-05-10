Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs asks judge to dismiss ‘false’ claim that he, others raped 17-year-old girl

Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that he and two other men raped a 17-year-old girl in a New York recording studio in 2003. The federal court filing Friday is the latest piece of pushback against a series of lawsuits and a criminal sex-trafficking investigation against the 54-year-old rapper and music mogul. In their motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Combs and his lawyers argue that a New York city law that the suit is filed under is trumped by a New York state law that makes the suit too old. The filing says the lawsuit’s allegations are “false and hideous.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.