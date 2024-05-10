Skip to Content
Police arrest brother and lawyer of Peru’s president over alleged influence peddling

By FRANKLIN BRICEÑO
Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian authorities have arrested President Dina Boluarte’s brother and her lawyer over influence-peddling accusations. Their detentions Friday come a day after the South American country’s government disbanded a police unit that assisted prosecutors in investigating the president’s inner circle. A judge signed off on the arrests. That’s according to a copy of the warrant obtained by The Associated Press. The document shows prosecutors accuse Nicanor Boluarte of working to appoint government officials in exchange for money and an agreement to gather signatures to register a political party. The warrant also granted the prosecutors’ request to keep the men incommunicado for 10 days. President Boluarte did not immediately comment on the arrests.

