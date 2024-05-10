NYC policy on how long migrant families can stay in shelters was ‘haphazard,’ audit finds
By CEDAR ATTANASIO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Immigrants in New York’s shelter system may be getting evicted even if they are pregnant, according to an audit of the city’s shelter eviction policies. City officials say immigrants in the city’s shelter system wouldn’t be moved or evicted if they were pregnant, or faced a number of other vulnerabilities. But a report from the city’s comptroller says eviction notices to immigrant families doesn’t list exceptions to a 60-day time limit implemented in January. The mayor’s office says the 60-day notices, and 30-day notices for single adults, are one of the few tools it has to nudge immigrants out of the shelters.