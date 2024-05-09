The Taliban warn journalists, experts against cooperating with Afghanistan International TV

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are warning journalists and experts against working with Afghanistan International TV. It’s the first time they have told people not to cooperate with a specific media outlet. Afghanistan International TV, which is headquartered in London, is accessible through satellite, cable and social media. A spokesman for the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Information and Culture alleged Thursday that the station was committing professional violations and violating moral and legal boundaries. The Media Violations Commission wanted all journalists and experts in Afghanistan to cease their collaboration with the station. The director of Afghanistan International TV, Harun Najafizada, said the decision would not affect the channel because it had no employees or freelancers in the country.

