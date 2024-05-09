Passengers and crew safely evacuated after Boeing 737 plane’s tire burst during landing in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials in Turkey say 190 passengers and crew have been safely evacuated from a plane after a tire burst during landing at an airport near the southern town of Alanya. No one was hurt. The Boeing 737-800 belonging to the Turkey-based Corendon Airlines stopped safely on the runway at Gazipasa airport, the company said. The Turkish transporation ministry reported damage to aircraft’s nose landing gear. It was the second incident at a Turkish airport in as many days. On Wednesday a Boeing 767 cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed.

