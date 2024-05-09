Maui to hire expert to evaluate county’s response to deadly wildfire

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Maui officials say they will hire an outside expert to analyze how the county’s emergency management agency handled devastating wildfires nine months ago. The Aug. 8 wildfire was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. It killed 101 people and destroyed much of the historic town of Lahaina. Maui’s police and fire departments have already conducted after-action reports. Mayor Richard Bissen said Wednesday that the county is inviting proposals from “qualified experts” to evaluate the performance of the emergency management agency to better prepare for future responses.

