Japanese defense aircraft makes emergency landing after window glitch. No injuries were reported

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese defense aircraft carrying eight people made an emergency landing at a commercial airport in central Japan after a cockpit window inadvertently slid open during its training flight. No damage or injuries were reported. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force said its C-2 transport aircraft from the Iruma Air Base near Tokyo safely landed at the Niigata airport, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of the air base. The cause of the window glitch is under investigation. The mishap comes weeks after a deadly crash of two navy helicopters during nighttime drills at sea south of Tokyo.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.