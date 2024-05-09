Airman shot by deputy doted on little sister and aimed to buy mom a house, family says

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The family of the U.S. Air Force airman shot and killed by a deputy in Florida says he was devoted to improving the lives of a younger sister, brother and his mom. An Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy shot 23-year-old Roger Fortson on May 3 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Fortson was originally from Atlanta but was living in the Florida Panhandle while serving at nearby Hurlburt Field. His mom, Chantemekki Fortson, said her son wanted to buy her a home and be a role model for his 16-year-old brother. In the Air Force, Roger Fortson rose to the rank of senior airman and received a distinction for service during combat.

By STEPHEN SMITH and SUDHIN THANAWALA Associated Press

