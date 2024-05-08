As Patrick Beverley calls his actions ‘inexcusable,’ police announce they’ve opened an investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police have announced they’ve opened an investigation into an “NBA player and citizen” altercation that happened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the night Bucks guard Patrick Beverley threw a ball at a fan in the final minutes of a season-ending loss to the Pacers. Police said in a news release Wednesday the case has been forwarded to detectives, “who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously.” Cameras showed Beverley sitting on the bench and tossing a ball into the stands, hitting a fan in the head with about 2 ½ minutes left in the game on May 2.

