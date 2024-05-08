Armenia’s prime minister in Russia for talks amid strain in ties

MOSCOW (AP) — Armenia’s prime minister has visited Moscow and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid spiraling tensions between the estranged allies. Putin hosted Nikol Pashinyan for talks following a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, a Moscow-dominated economic alliance they both attended earlier in the day. In brief remarks at the start of Wednesday’s talks, Putin said that bilateral trade was growing, but acknowledged “issues concerning security in the region.” Armenia’s ties with its longtime ally Russia grew increasingly strained after Azerbaijan waged a military campaign in September to reclaim the Karabakh region, ending three decades of ethnic Armenian separatists’ rule there. Armenian authorities accused Russian peacekeepers of failing to stop the onslaught.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.