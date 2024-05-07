Czech Republic’s top court rules that surgery is not required to officially change gender
PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s highest court on Tuesday ruled to dismiss part of a law requiring people to undergo gender-affirmation surgery, including sterilization, in order to officially change their gender. The Constitutional Court said Tuesday the requirements are “unconstitutional” and “in conflict with the fundamental right of trans people to have protected their physical integrity and personal autonomy in connection with their human dignity.” The Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, was one of the last European Union countries to have such conditions in law.