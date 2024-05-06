Nonprofit Chicago production house Invisible Institute wins 2 Pulitzer Prizes

CHICAGO (AP) — A nonprofit Chicago journalism production company has won two Pulitzer Prizes for local and audio reporting. The Invisible Institute is based on the city’s South Side and is dedicated to holding public institutions accountable. The company and its reporter Trina Reynolds-Tyler, along with Sarah Conway of journalism laboratory City Bureau, won a Pulitzer on Monday for an investigative series on missing Black girls and women in Chicago and how racism and the police response contributed to the problem. The Invisible Institute also won a Pulitzer for audio reporting with podcast producer USG Audio for a series that revisits a Chicago hate crime from 1997.

