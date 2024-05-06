Highlights from the 2024 Met Gala exhibit: Sleeping Beauty would wake up for these gowns

NEW YORK (AP) — Sure, she was a royal princess and all. But there’s no way Sleeping Beauty ever had quite the fabulous wardrobe that’s been assembled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” is the Costume Institute exhibit that debuts at Monday’s Met Gala. It’s centered on 16 fragile garments that have been slumbering and cannot be displayed upright. But there are 220 items in total in the huge nature-themed, multisensory show that curator Andrew Bolton says is one of the museum’s most ambitious yet. The show opens to the public Friday and runs through Sept. 2.

