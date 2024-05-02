Today’s campus protests aren’t nearly as big or violent as those last century — at least, not yet
By ALLEN G. BREED and JOCELYN GECKER
Associated Press
Although it might be tempting to compare the U.S. campus protests to the anti-Vietnam War movement of a half century ago, experts say that would be an overreaction at this point. So far, there hasn’t been violence like bombings and the Kent State National Guard massacre on protestors. Still, some still feel the situation is just one hair-trigger moment away from tragedy.