Here’s what’s on the table for Israel and Hamas in the latest cease-fire talks

CAIRO (AP) — Israel and Hamas appear to be seriously negotiating an end to the war in Gaza and the return of Israeli hostages. A leaked truce proposal hints at concessions by both sides following months of stalemated talks. Israeli leaders are weighing whether to accept a deal that would delay or prevent their planned ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. That scenario would fall short of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledges of “total victory” and the destruction of Hamas. Meanwhile, Hamas’ militant leaders must decide if they should give up the hostages, the group’s biggest bargaining chip. Freeing the 100 remaining captives could secure a long-term truce, but not necessarily a permanent end to the war.

By SAMY MAGDY and DREW CALLISTER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.