House passes bill to expand definition of antisemitism amid growing campus protests over Gaza war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed legislation that would establish a broader definition of antisemitism for the Department of Education to enforce anti-discrimination laws. It is the latest response from lawmakers to a nationwide student protest movement over the Israel-Hamas war. The proposal passed 320-91 with bipartisan support. It would codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It would broaden the legal definition of antisemitism to include the “targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity.” Critics say the move would have a chilling effect on free speech on college campuses.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.