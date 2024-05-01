Campaign to raise Missouri’s minimum wage to $15 an hour confident it will get on the ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have gotten a step closer to getting to decide whether to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The group behind the effort, Missouri Jobs with Justice, said Wednesday that it turned in nearly double the required number of signatures. Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office must next determine if at least 115,000 or so are valid. The ballot measure would raise the minimum wage from its current $12.30 an hour to $13.75 an hour next year and then to $15 an hour in 2026.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.