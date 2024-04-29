Prosecutors say they will not retry an Arizona rancher accused of murder near the US-Mexico border

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors say they will not retry an Arizona rancher whose trial in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property ended last week with a deadlocked jury. The jurors in the trial of George Alan Kelly were unable to reach a unanimous decision on a verdict after more than two days of deliberation. The judge declared a mistrial on April 22. The 75-year-old Kelly had been on trial for nearly a month. The rancher was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea outside Nogales, Arizona, near the border with Mexico.

