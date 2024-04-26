Temporary farmworkers get more protections against retaliation, other abuses under new rule

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Temporary farmworkers workers are getting more legal protections against employer retaliation, unsafe working conditions, illegal recruitment and other abuses. The rule announced Friday by the Biden administration aims to bolster support workers on H-2A visas. Each year hundreds of thousands of immigrants, mostly from Mexico, take on seasonal jobs in U.S. agriculture. The proposal drew nearly 13,000 public comments after it was announced in September. Pro-labor groups applauded the changes, while some business groups warned of excessive regulatory burdens. The rule takes effect June 28.

