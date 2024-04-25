NASA astronauts arrive for Boeing’s first human spaceflight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The two NASA astronauts assigned to Boeing’s first human spaceflight have arrived in Florida for their May launch. Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams flew from Houston to Kennedy Space Center on Thursday. They will serve as test pilots for Boeing’s Starliner. The capsule is finally making its debut with crew after years of delay. It’s due to blast off May 6 atop an Atlas rocket. It will fly to the International Space Station for a weeklong shakedown cruise. Boeing is trying to catch up to SpaceX, which has been launching astronauts for NASA since 2020.

