Minneapolis smokers to pay some of the highest cigarette prices in US with a $15 per-pack minimum

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Smokers in Minneapolis will pay some of the highest cigarette prices in the country after the City Council voted unanimously to impose a minimum retail price of $15 per pack to promote public health. The ordinance not only sets a floor price. It prohibits price discounts and coupons, which several tobacco companies use to lure customers and reinforce brand loyalty. The minimum price also applies to four-packs of cigars. Distribution of free samples is prohibited. Consumer prices are expected to run even higher after taxes are figured in.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.