Massive policing for Paris Olympics to include security checks for some of the capital’s residents

PARIS (AP) — Special anti-terrorism measures being put in place to safeguard the unprecedented opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics on the River Seine will also apply to all buildings along the route. The Paris police chief said Thursday that will mean people who work and live along the route and their guests will be subjected to background security checks. The wildly ambitious July 26 ceremony is proving to be a huge security challenge. Athletes will be paraded through the heart of the French capital on 94 boats along a 6-kilometer stretch of the Seine. All of the parade route will be inside a high-security zone that the police chief described as an “anti-terrorism perimeter.”

