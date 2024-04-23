These apps allow workers to get paid between paychecks. Experts say there are steep costs

NEW YORK (AP) — More people are using so-called Earned Wage Access apps to get money to pay bills and buy groceries in between paydays. The typical user earns less than $50,000 a year, according to the Government Accountability Office, and has experienced the pinch of two years of high inflation. Proponents say the service helps those living paycheck to paycheck balance their budgets. Some consumer advocates and lawmakers say the fees and “tips” make Earned Wage Access comparable to payday loans. While Congress considers a federal bill, some states are taking steps to rein in the fees.

