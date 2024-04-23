New Fort Wayne, Indiana, mayor is sworn in a month after her predecessor’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Democrat Sharon Tucker has been sworn in as the new mayor of Indiana’s second-most populous city. She replaces the late Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. Tucker took the oath of office Tuesday morning. That’s three days after she beat out six other candidates to win Saturday’s Democratic caucus in the city of about 270,000. The mayor’s office became vacant when Henry died March 28. Tucker had been a member of the City Council. She resigned from that post Sunday after her caucus win. She is the city’s first Black mayor.

