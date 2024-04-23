Minnesota senator wanted late father’s ashes when she broke into stepmother’s home, charges say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Criminal charges say that a Minnesota state senator told police she broke into her stepmother’s home because her stepmother refused to give her items of sentimental value from her late father, including his ashes. Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell of Woodbury was arrested early Monday at the home in Detroit Lakes. The arresting officer said he heard Mitchell tell her stepmother she was trying to get some of her dad’s things because the stepmother had cut off contact. The complaint, filed Tuesday, charges the former broadcast meteorologist with one count of first-degree burglary. Court records don’t list an attorney for her.

