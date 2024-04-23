In Argentina, the government’s austerity plan hits universities and provokes student protests

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A worsening budget crisis at Argentina’s public universities is sending thousands of protestors into the streets as libertarian President Javier Milei pushes ahead with radical austerity measures. The massive show of defiance Tuesday in downtown Buenos Aires and other cities came days after the prestigious University of Buenos Aires lost power because it couldn’t pay its electricity bills. In his single-minded drive to reach zero deficit, Milei is slashing spending across Argentina — shuttering ministries, defunding cultural centers, laying off state workers and cutting subsidies. He promises the public that it’s worth the pain, announcing Monday the government achieved Argentina’s first quarterly fiscal surplus since 2008. Students and teachers are fighting back.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.