Ex-gang leader’s account of Tupac Shakur killing is fiction, defense lawyer in Vegas says

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The defense attorney representing a former Los Angeles-area gang leader accused of killing music legend Tupac Shakur in 1996 in Las Vegas says his client’s accounts of the killing are fiction. Attorney Carl Arnold told reporters outside a courtroom on Tuesday that his client, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, wanted to make money with his story. Arnold says Davis embellished or outright lied about his involvement in the car-to-car shooting and that prosecutors lack key evidence to obtain a murder conviction. Prosecutors say evidence against Davis is strong and a jury will decide the case. Davis is now 60. He’s jailed on $750,000 bail pending trial in November.

