Douglas DC-4 plane crashes into river outside Fairbanks, Alaska; not clear how many people on board

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Doulgas DC-4 has crashed into the Tanana River outside Fairbanks, Alaska. It is not immediately known how many people were on board. An aviation website says the plane model dates back to the 1940s and standard seating was originally for 44 passengers. However the site says most surviving DC-4s have been converted to freighters. People are being told to avoid the area of the crash. Messages left with state and federal agencies seeking additional information were not immediately returned Tuesday.

