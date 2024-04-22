Suspect arrested in break-in at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s home, police say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a suspect following a break-in at the home of Mayor Karen Bass. Bass says Monday that she and her family are fine. Los Angeles police say a suspect was arrested shortly after smashing a window to get inside Getty House around 6:40 a.m. Sunday. The home is the LA mayor’s official residence west of downtown. The mayor’s office says she is grateful to police for responding and arresting the suspect. Police identified the suspect in the burglary investigation as a 29-year-old resident. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website says he was being held on $100,000 bail.

