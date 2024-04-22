Republican candidates vying for Indiana governor to take debate stage

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana voters are getting another opportunity to see a debate between Republican candidates seeking their party’s nomination as Indiana’s next governor. Tuesday’s debate comes two weeks ahead of the May 7 primary. All six have cast themselves in the competitive, multi-million dollar primary race as political outsiders. But five currently hold or previously held statewide leadership offices. The candidates include U.S. Senator Mike Braun, who may not be able to attend the debate because of Senate votes in Washington, and current Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. Outgoing Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has not endorsed a candidate. The primary winner is most likely to win the seat in a state that reliably elects Republicans.

