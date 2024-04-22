North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised salvo launches of the country’s “super-large” multiple rocket launchers that simulated a nuclear counterattack against enemy targets, state media said Tuesday, adding to his belligerent testing activities and threats that have raised tensions in the region. The report by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency came a day after the South Korean and Japanese militaries detected the North firing what they suspected as multiple short-range ballistic missiles from a region near its capital, Pyongyang, toward its eastern seas.