For years, a Michigan company has been the top pick to quickly personalize draftees’ new NFL jerseys

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — Employees of the company tasked with rapidly personalizing jerseys for each first-round NFL draft pick as they are announced don’t need to travel very far for this year’s player selections in Detroit. STAHLS’ headquarters in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, is just 17 miles from the stage where NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will inform players that they have been selected by an NFL franchise. The STAHLS’ team has under two minutes to personalize each jersey backstage at the NFL Draft Theater. The draft gets underway Thursday. It marks the 13th year the company has worked behind-the-scenes at the draft.

