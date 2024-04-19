Jonathan Tetelman recalls his journey from a nightclub DJ to an international opera star

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonathan Tetelman transformed from nightclub DJ to international opera star. He stopped singing in 2011 and mixed music for New York’s club kids at spots like Webster Hall and Pacha. The 35-year-old’s gigs nowadays are at posher places such as London’s Royal Opera and the Salzburg Festival. Tetelman’s career has been revived by a transition to tenor from baritone. He will be featured as Ruggero in a Metropolitan Opera performance of Puccini’s “La Rondine” with soprano Angel Blue televised live to theaters worldwide Saturday. He sings Pinkerton opposite soprano Asmik Grigorian on April 26 in Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly.”

