12 students and teacher killed at Columbine to be remembered at 25th anniversary vigil

DENVER (AP) — The 12 students and one teacher killed in the Columbine High School shooting will be remembered in a vigil on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the tragedy. Friday’s gathering is the main public event marking the anniversary, which is more subdued than in previous milestone years. Among those speaking at the vigil will be former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who began campaigning for gun safety after she was nearly killed in a mass shooting. Organizers say it won’t be a political event.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.