IMF’s Georgieva warns “there’s plenty to worry about” in world economy — including inflation, debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund said Thursday that the world economy has proven surprisingly resilient in the face of higher interest rates and the shock of war in Ukraine and Gaza, but “there is plenty to worry about,″ including stubborn inflation and rising levels of government debt. “Inflation is down but not gone,″ Kristalina Georgieva told reporters at the spring meeting of the IMF and its sister organization, the World Bank. In the United States, she said, “the flipside″ of unexpectedly strong economic growth is that it ”taking longer than expected″ to bring inflation down.

