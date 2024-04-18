Croatia’s conservatives believe they’ll soon form a majority government despite inconclusive vote
By DARKO BANDIC
Associated Press
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s ruling conservatives says that talks are already underway on the formation of a new governing majority following a highly contested parliamentary election that saw a far-right party emerge as a potential kingmaker. Prime Minister Andrej Plenković is the leader of the Croatian Democratic Union party. He said that contacts have already been made with some potential future partners and more talks will take place on Thursday. Plenković’s HDZ won 61 out of 151 parliamentary seats at Wednesday’s ballot and must form a coalition government to stay in power.