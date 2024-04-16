Treasurer denies South Carolina Senate accusation he risked cyberattack in missing $1.8B case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A report from the South Carolina Senate says state Treasurer Curtis Loftis nearly put the state’s entire financial system at risk of a cyberattack by saying he was going to post reams of account data online. The report released Tuesday details how South Carolina ended up with $1.8 billion unspent in a Treasurer’s Office account with no idea where it came from or where it was supposed to go. But the report says either the inability or unwillingness of Loftis to help untangle the mess has left many unanswered questions. Loftis says he would have never put the information on the web and he will help a task force that is investigating the missing money.

