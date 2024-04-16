The push for school choice in Nebraska is pitting lawmakers against their constituents

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are set for the first time to pass a bill that would block the public from voting on a ballot measure initiated by their constituents. Now, organizers of that ballot initiative are plotting out their next steps to keep public dollars from funding private school tuition. On Thursday, lawmakers are set to take a final vote on a new bill that will repeal and replace one last year that would divert income tax receipts to pay for private school scholarships. The new bill would directly fund those scholarships from state coffers. If it passes, the new bill will effectively block voters from deciding whether public money goes to private schools.

