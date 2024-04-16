Idaho’s ban on youth gender-affirming care has families desperately scrambling for solutions

Idaho families with transgender children are desperately scrambling for solutions as a state law banning gender-affirming care for minors has taken effect. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the 2023 law can be enforced while lawsuits against it work their way through lower courts. Under the law, doctors could face up to 10 years in prison for providing hormones, puberty blockers or other gender-affirming care to people under 18. Some Idaho families say they’re considering moving to states where such care for minors is legal. Advocates worry that lower-income families who can’t afford to travel across state lines will be disproportionately impacted.

