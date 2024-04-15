Sydney attack victims include a mother who saved her baby, a Chinese grad student and an architect

SYDNEY (AP) — The people killed and wounded by an assailant at a Sydney shopping mall were mostly women. Ashlee Good died saving her wounded baby. Dawn Singleton worked at a fashion boutique and was soon to be married. Jade Young was a mother of two and an architect. Pikria Darchia was an artist and designer who had worked and studied in the nation of Georgia. Yixuan Cheng was from China and was studying for a master’s degree in economics at the University of Sydney. The only man killed in Saturday’s attack was Faraz Tahir, a security guard who was unarmed but reportedly tried to stop the attack. He was a Pakistani refugee who had been in Australia less than a year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.