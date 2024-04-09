Mexican authorities stop water extraction from reservoir that’s home to upscale lakeside community

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Struggling to deal with a severe drought, water authorities in central Mexico have decided to stop taking water from a rapidly emptying reservoir adjoining an upscale lakeside community. Residents had protested about Mexico City drawing water from the Valle de Bravo reservoir, an area dotted with expensive homes about two hours west of the capital. The reservoir is now about three-quarters empty. A regional official of the National Water Commission said authorities have instead decided to supply Mexico City from the El Bosque reservoir, which is relatively unpopulated and a little farther from the capital. But authorities simultaneously got complaints from Mexico City residents that they were getting dirty or contaminated water.

