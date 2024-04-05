‘Red flag’ bill debated for hours in Maine months after mass shooting that killed 18
By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press
Months after Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, state lawmakers held an hourslong hearing to debate a so-called red flag bill that would let family members petition a judge to remove guns from someone experiencing a psychiatric crisis. Supporters at Friday’s hearing said it’s important to reconsider the proposal after a gunman killed 18 people last fall amid signs of deteriorating mental health. Critics say the proposal would unfairly target law-abiding gun owners and infringe on their constitutional rights. Under the bill, emergency crisis intervention orders could be issued within a matter of hours and remain valid for up to 14 days when it’s clear someone poses an imminent threat.