American families of hostages in Gaza say they don’t have time for ‘progress’ in cease-fire talks

NEW YORK (AP) — The American families of hostages held in Gaza say they don’t have time for “progress” on a cease-fire deal. They say any deal to halt the fighting must also bring their loved ones home. The families fear time is running out as the hostages face dire humanitarian conditions after six months in captivity. That grim milestone was marked Friday with a news conference in New York by families of four American hostages and others who have died in captivity. One mother, Orna Neutra, said, “A cease-fire with a partial deal, or with no deal, could be a death sentence for our son.” Hamas is believed to be holding roughly 100 hostages, as well as the remains of about 30 people.

